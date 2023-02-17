'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Is 'So Excited' for Kelsea Ballerini's 'SNL' Performance (Exclusive)

Chase Stokes couldn't be happier about the news that Kelsea Ballerini will soon be making her Saturday Night Live musical guest debut!

ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with Stokes on Thursday at the Outer Banks season 3 premiere in Los Angeles just hours after SNL announced their upcoming slate of hosts and musical guests.

"I mean she's the best," Stokes said of Ballerini -- with whom he's been romantically linked since January. "I'm so excited for her and everything happening in her career right now."

Ballerini will be performing alongside guest host -- and Super Bowl champion -- Travis Kelce on Mar. 4. The show also revealed that Jenna Ortega will host on Mar. 11, alongside musical guest The 1975.

In January, Stokes and Ballerini were spotted sharing a hug at LAX amid ongoing romance rumors. The PDA-packed moment came just days after a source told ET that Ballerini is embracing her new chapter amid her divorce from fellow country musician Morgan Evans.

Meanwhile, Stokes is also excited for fans to get a chance to see the third season of Outer Banks, and even more thrilled to celebrate the premiere with his castmates -- something that was harder to accomplish during previous seasons due to the pandemic.

"You know, it's been such a journey with this cast, and it's been such a long time where we've been going through this COVID era," he shared. "To sorta now have a moment like this is such a beautiful experience."

"Really, all I can think about is we've been doing this for so long now and thirty episodes later to have this moment is such a beautiful thing," he added with a smile.

Outer Banks season 3 premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.