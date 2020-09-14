'Outlander' Bloopers: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and the Cast Goof Off on Season 5 Set (Exclusive)

The Outlander cast is a goofy bunch.

ET exclusively premieres a first look at the season 5 blooper reel, featuring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and their co-stars as they have a bit of ridiculous fun on the set of Starz's popular drama.

Part of the home entertainment release, the outtakes include Balfe and Skelton hilariously goofing off with silly accents for a beach scene, Heughan cracking up after he realizes his mic pack fell out of his wardrobe (not very mid-20th century!) and Heughan struggling to put on his spectacles.

Other extras in the DVD set include four Outlander Untold scenes following the stories of fan-favorite characters, two featurettes, a lyric video and a look into the home life of the Frasers’ cat, Adso. The Blu-ray will have additional features such as deleted scenes, episode commentaries and two more behind-the-scenes featurettes. The collector’s edition Blu-ray set will also include a disc of the season 5 soundtrack, a 28-page digibook and an excerpt from Diana Gabaldon’s upcoming ninth Outlander novel, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

The fifth season of Outlander continues the story of Claire (Balfe) and Jamie’s (Heughan) fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. The Frasers strive to flourish within a society which is unwittingly marching toward Revolution, and Jamie must now defend the home they have built together at Fraser’s Ridge while Claire seeks to put her own skills and medical expertise to use in keeping her family together and safe from harm. Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser (Skelton) and Roger MacKenzie (Rankin) struggle to find their respective places in this world and chase away the shadow cast upon their lives by Stephen Bonnet (Edward Speleers) as they raise their son in this brave new world. For the Frasers and their family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place in which they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives.

Ahead of the season 5 premiere in February, ET spoke with Balfe and Heughan about Claire and Jamie's deepening love.

"I think it's a culmination of every season before," Balfe said. "You have to earn these moments and you have to get there and I think they are finally in a place where they are settled. Last season, it was so much about building, [and] finding Fraser's Ridge, setting up that. There was not, really, the time and space to invest as much time in those relationship moments as we do this season, which I think is really important. And I think that it's great that we get to, but it has to be part of the story."

"I think the beauty of this season is that they are in this settled place, they do have that time, and we do get to see them working as a couple," she added, "and we get to really see the inside of their marriage and, as you said, their love just deepens year after year and it's a really beautiful thing to be able to play."

"Yeah, no matter what is going on, whatever sort of dramatic episode, they always sort of touch base with each other. It's like their foundation. They're soulmates," Heughan said.

The Outlander season 5 collector’s edition Blu-ray set, regular Blu-ray and DVD will be available Tuesday, Sept. 15. The season is available for Digital purchase starting Monday.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.