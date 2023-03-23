'Outlander' Season 7 Premiere Date Revealed: See New Photos

Outlander has a return date!

Starz's popular time-traveling period drama will kick off its seventh season -- which will be split into two parts of eight episodes each -- on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the premium cable network announced Thursday. The second half of the season will premiere in 2024.

New episodes will also drop Fridays at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app, as well as Starz streaming and On Demand platforms.

A previously relased 40-second early look at Part 1 of season 7 sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) discussing a dream Jamie had.

Starz

"There was light all around you," Jamie tells his wife amid a series of dramatic and emotional scenes from the new episodes. "I heard it wasn't a candlelight or a firelight. I thought, 'Now that must be what an electric light is like.'"

"How can you recognize something you've never seen in real life?" Claire responds.

"I dream of the past, why would I not dream of the future?" Jamie says. Watch the teaser below.

See more newly released photos from season 7 below.

Starz

Starz

Starz

Outlander was previously renewed for an eighth and final season. A prequel series focused on Jamie's parents, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, has already been greenlit for a first season.