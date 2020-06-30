'Ozark' Returning to Netflix With Enhanced Fourth and Final Season

Get excited, Ozark fans!

Netflix confirmed on Tuesday that the award-winning series -- starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner and more -- will return to the streaming service for its fourth and final season.

The expanded season will feature 14 episodes instead of the usual 10, and will air in two parts, seven episodes each. "A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," teased Bateman, who portrays financial advisor turned money launderer Marty Byrde on the series. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," added executive producer and showrunner Chris Mundy. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

As we patiently wait for more details on the forthcoming final season, including a premiere date, hear more from the cast and crew in the video below.