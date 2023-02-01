Ozzy Osbourne Announces Retirement From Touring, Says He's Too 'Weak' to Travel

Ozzy Osbourne has made the difficult decision to end his touring career. The 74-year-old rocker, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in early 2020, took to social media on Wednesday to share an emotional update with his fans.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans," he begins the message. "As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage."

Osbourne says his singing voice is "fine" but notes that after three operations his body "is still physically weak."

He adds that he is "not physically capable" of completing his European and United Kingdom tour dates, both the on stage performances and the travel required to get to the shows.

"Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F***S ME UP, more than you will ever know," Ozzy writes. "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."

He adds that his team is trying to think of ways for him to perform without intensive travel. Ozzy concludes his post by thanking his family, the band and crew, and his fans "for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

Hours before his announcement, Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, posted a photo of herself in an audience with her hand over her mouth, writing, "Pretty obvious who I’m watching. Still awestruck @ozzyosbourne 😍"

In October 2022, Sharon opened up about the difficulties of seeing her husband struggle physically amid his Parkinson's diagnosis.

"I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man," she told English broadcaster Jeremy Paxman in ITV's Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's. "Suddenly, your life just stops -- life as you knew it."

She went on, "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."

At the time, Sharon noted that the silver lining in the midst of Ozzy's physical setbacks was getting to spend more time with him.

"The family," she said. "We spend so much more time together."

The Osbournes are relocating back to the U.K. permanently as they begin filming their family's new reality show, Home to Roost.