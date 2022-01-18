PaleyFest LA Announces Full Lineup for 2022 Festival

PaleyFest LA is returning in 2022! The annual television festival is bringing fans a pop culture-packed lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, which is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles from Saturday, April 2 through Sunday, April 10.

This is the first time the festival is back in person in three years and they're celebrating in style. Fans will get to see behind-the-scenes conversations with some of their favorite shows' leading stars and have interactive audience Q&As.

Some of the shows on this year's lineup include This Is Us, Superman & Lois, black-ish, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Hacks, Cobra Kai, Riverdale, Better Call Saul, A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS:Hawai'i, and Emily in Paris.

Both This Is Us and black-ish are celebrating their final seasons this year. Their panels will feature special preview screenings of upcoming episodes followed by a conversation and Q&A with the casts. The This Is Us panel will feature creator Dan Fogelman, as well as stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas. The black-ish panel will feature showrunner Courtney Lilly, as well as stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Jenifer Lewis.

Paley members and Citi card members will have advanced access to ticket sales starting Tuesday, Jan. 18 until Jan. 20. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 a.m. PT at PaleyFest.org.