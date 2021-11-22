Paris Hilton Shares Sweet Snapshots With Carter Reum on Their Honeymoon In Bora Bora

Greetings from the South Pacific! Paris Hilton and her new hubby, Carter Reum, are celebrating married life with an idyllic honeymoon.

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share some stunning snapshots from the pair's trip to Bora Bora, which she referred to as the "First stop on our Honeymoon ☀️ world 🌎 tour…"

The slideshow featured several photos of Hilton and Reum rocking wetsuits as they swam in the crystal clear waters off the coast of the Island -- as well as on the deck of a small boat floating in the stunning turquoise expanse.

One photo even showed the pair swimming with stingrays, which is one of many popular activities for those visiting the picturesque island.

Alongside the romantic photos of the newlyweds, which included one Reum planting a sweet kiss on her new wife's face -- Hilton wrote, "Swimming in the South Pacific oceans 🌊 with my love 🏊‍♂️🐠🐟 #ParisAroundTheWorld #MyDreamHoneymoon #ParisInLove."

Hilton shared a few additional snapshots from her Bora Bora outing, including one of her in a t-shirt -- which she's also selling on her site -- that read "Wifey for Lifey" on the front and back.

Hilton and Reum got married at her late grandfather's Bel Air estate on Nov. 11. The 250-guest wedding included their closest family and friends, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Demi Lovato and many more.

Celebrations continued throughout the weekend, with a private carnival party on the Santa Monica Pier on Friday and another second star-studded reception on Saturday.

A source previously told ET that the newlyweds were "absolutely exhausted from the weekend festivities and barely have voices, but they both had the best time and the celebrations were everything they could have asked for."

"They're so happy and excited that they are finally married and can't wait for this new adventure together," the source added.

Check out the video below for more on the newlyweds.