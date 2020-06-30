Paris Jackson Opens Up About Her Sexuality: 'I Never Thought I'd End Up With a Dude'

Paris Jackson is opening up like never before in her new Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, which also stars her boyfriend and her Soundflowers bandmate, Gabe.

In the most recent episode, Michael Jackson's daughter goes into detail about her sexuality and why she identifies as gay. She also admits that she "never thought [she'd] end up with a dude."

"I thought I’d end up marrying a chick. ...I’ve dated more women than men, been with more chicks," she discloses. "The public only knows about three long-term relationships I’ve been with and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about, like, most of the relationships I’ve been in."

Paris then offers an explanation regarding her sexual identity. "I say I’m gay because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women, I’ve dated a man that had a vagina," she notes. "It has nothing to do what’s in your pants, it’s literally like, what are you like as a person?"

The 22-year-old star says her late father "caught on quick" when it came to the type of people she was attracted to growing up.

"I think he felt the energy and he would tease me the same way he’d tease my brothers, like, ‘You got yourself a girlfriend!’ if I were staring at a magazine of a woman too hard,” she recalls. "I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young, eight or nine. Not many children have that experience."

Paris, who's been dating Gabe since last March, also remembers that the first family member she came out to "didn’t believe her."

She says her brother, Prince, has been very supportive. "He said he just wants to learn more about it, have a better understanding of it. I’m lucky to have that as well," Paris shares.

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn will continue releasing new episodes on Facebook Watch every Tuesday until its finale on Aug. 4.

