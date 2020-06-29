Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Snaps Selfie With Vin Diesel's Kids

Meadow Walker, the 21-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker, got in some family time, posing with the three kids of her father's pal, Vin Diesel -- daughter Hania, 12, son Vincent, 10, and daughter Pauline, 5. Pauline was named in honor of Meadow's father following his tragic 2013 death in a car crash.

Meadow shared the outdoor selfie on Monday, which featured all of the kids sporting big grins, on Instagram with the caption, "family, forever."

This isn't the first time the kids of the Fast and Furious co-stars have spent time together. Meadow previously shared a sweet photo with Hania in August 2019. Diesel himself has been open about his close bond with Meadow. In November 2019, he praised Meadow on her 21st birthday.

"I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you," Diesel gushed alongside a sweet shot of Meadow with his daughter, Pauline. "Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid," signing the note, "Uncle Vin."

Meadow also reached out to Diesel last September on what would have been Walker's 46th birthday.

"Guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day," Diesel wrote on Instagram at the time. "Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it's amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place."

