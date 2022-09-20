Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon Separate After Three Years of Marriage

Paul Wesley and his wife, Ines de Ramon, are going their separate ways after three years of marriage, The Vampire Diaries actor's rep confirmed the news to ET.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," says the rep. "They request privacy at this time."

People was the first to report this story.

Wesley, 40, was first romantically linked to Ramon, 29, in June 2018 when they were seen holding hands after a dinner date in New York City. They tied the knot privately, a month later, in Montauk, which was attended by friends and former castmates, including Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev.

Wesley confirmed the news of their nuptials in February 2019 after photos of the pair wearing matching rings surfaced. Dobrev also solidified their relationship status when she referred to Ramon as Wesley's "wife" in a podcast appearance later that year.

"We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends," Dobrev said at the time.

While Wesley has been pretty tightlipped about their relationship over the years, he did speak to People back in 2020 for their Sexiest Man Alive issue, and opened up about the COVID-19 pandemic, and life at home in quarantine with Ramon and their dog, Greg.

"I'm in a fortunate position where I was able to take a break, and it was so important for me to do it," Wesley said. "For me, I reset. I recalibrated. Kind of realized what was important to me, reprioritized my life."

Rumors of the pair’s split started swirling last month when Wesley was spotted spending time with model Natalie Kuckenburg in New York -- without his ring.

Wesley's marriage to de Ramon was his second, with the actor previously saying I do to his Vampire Diaries co-star, Torrey DeVitto, in 2011, before calling it quits in 2013.