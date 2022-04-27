Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson Return to 'American Idol' for Reunion Episode: See the Photos (Exclusive)

They're back!

Former American Idol judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson are reuniting for the singing competition's landmark 20th season. They are returning to the judges' table for the special reunion episode airing Monday, May 2, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the duo back in action.

Abdul and Jackson served as Idol judges together for the franchise's first eight seasons, from 2002 to 2009. Their reunion on the show marks the first time in more than a decade that they've returned to the Idol stage together.

In the first ET exclusive photo, Abdul and Jackson sandwich current Idol judge Katy Perry at the table. And in the second exclusive first look, the trio are joined by longtime host Ryan Seacrest and current judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

ABC

ABC

Abdul and Jackson won't be the only Idol alums headed to the special reunion episode.

Past alumni Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, and Laci Kaye Booth will also return to celebrate the 20th season.

Jackson, who hosts Fox's new music competition series Name That Tune, recently stopped by the ET stages where he reminisced about the legacy of Idol.

"The greatest ever of any kind, to me," Jackson told ET's Kevin Frazier. "I mean nothing like it before, nothing like it after, and there's a bunch to try and copy, and to duplicate and imitate, but yo, you never beat the OG."

American Idol airs Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2 on ABC.