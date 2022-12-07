Pete Davidson and Eli Manning Launch Joint Instagram Account

Pete Davidson is finally on Instagram... but there's a catch. The famously Instagram-less actor got on the app by creating a joint account with his pal, Eli Manning.

"Hello Instagram," Davidson, laying in a bed, greeted fans in a video, the first post on his and Manning's account. "I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT."

With that Manning appeared on camera, joking, "You're bed is so comfortable."

"Aw, thanks, man. We've been having a great time on my bed," Davidson quipped, before instructing his followers to "stay tuned for more photos on the 'gram."

The inaugural post also featured a selfie of the two men laying in bed, with Davidson tossing a peace sign and Manning smiling for the camera.

Shortly thereafter, Davidson appeared in another shot on the account, this one featuring him surrounded by New York Giants gear, Manning's one-time NFL team.

"My biggest supporter

The third post on the page features the guys showing off Davidson's new Giants tattoo on his stomach. "confirmed.. Pete’s a Giants fan -Eli," they wrote alongside the pic.

On the Giants' YouTube channel, the team posted a 13-minute long video featuring Davidson and Manning hanging out at the former guy's apartment.

As the duo entered the apartment, Davidson told Manning he could keep his shoes on "because you won two Super Bowls." Still, Manning took off his shoes as he and Davidson embarked on a tour of the space.

When they arrived to Davidson's bedroom it was hilariously revealed to be a shrine to Manning and the Giants. "I'm leaving," Manning joked. "I'm freaked out a little bit."

After lounging on Davidson's bed and taking in the room more, Manning quipped, "This looks just like my room."

The guys then decided to form their Instagram account, take their first picture for the app and then sit down to play a video game and talk football.

After Manning bested Davidson in the video game, the guys tossed a football back-and-forth, explored the Davidson's closet and kitchen, chatted with his roommate, shared a pizza and discussed his time on SNL.

The funny video ended with Manning gifting Davidson's a personalized Giants jersey.

Watch the video below for more on Davidson.