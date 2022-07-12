Pete Davidson Appears to Have a 'Jasmine and Aladdin' Tattoo to Honor His and Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' Moment

Could it be? One day after Kim Kardashian posted photos with a shirtless Pete Davidson, fans noticed a "Jasmine and Aladdin" tattoo on Davidson's neck, allegedly in honor of the Saturday Night Live sketch where the couple first hit it off.

The tattoo, penned across the 28-year-old comedian's left collar bone, is written in a simple, all-cursive, all-lowercase font. In the SNL sketch from last October, Aladdin and Jasmine, portrayed by Davidson and Kardashian, sit on a flying carpet while having a conversation about Aladdin's fear that he won't be able to handle being intimate with Jasmine.

"As we start getting more intimate, I'm just a little concerned that, physically, I can't handle you," Davidson's Aladdin said. "I'm worried that if I try to go in, I might not make it all the way in."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's Jasmine consoled him, holding his hand and saying, "I'm sure you’re more than enough man for me." The sketch ended with the couple sharing what was later confirmed to be their first kiss.

Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Davidson first commemorated the sketch that started it all for Valentine's Day, when he called in a few favors to the SNL costume department.

"For Valentine's Day he got me the rug and the whole outfits, and the little Genie lamp. So I do own the rug," Kim said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Now, the most recent tattoo adds to the Aladdin and Jasmine memorabilia.

The new ink is not the first time Davidson has honored his relationship with Kardashian. Though he has several other Kim-related tattoos, she revealed her favorite back in March -- a small section of his collar bone that reads "My girl is a lawyer."

Kardashian, who passed the baby bar exam in December, also confirmed in April that Davidson has a branding of her name on his chest.

"He was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't get rid of,'" she told Ellen DeGeneres. "Because he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. He's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up. I just want it to be there as a scar on me.'"