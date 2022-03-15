Pete Davidson Covered in Prop Blood and All Smiles While Filming 'The Home'

Covered in blood and loving it! Pete Davidson was spotted drenched in prop blood on the set of his new film on Monday, and appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled for photographers.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live castmember was seen covered nearly head-to-toe in fake gore as he stood outside for a smoke break on the set of The Home, his upcoming horror project from director James DeMonaco.

Decked out in a long-sleeved white shirt and beige scrub pants, Davidson beamed and even gave photographers a thumbs up while enjoying a break during production on the New Jersey set.

In the film, Davidson stars as Max, a young man who works at a retirement home who slowly discovers a sinister secret among the caretakers and the elderly residents.

His work on the film and scheduling conflicts are reportedly the main reason Davidson has been absent from Saturday Night Live over the past few weeks.

The bloody set photos come one day after it was announced that Davidson would be heading to space on Blue Origin's fourth human flight alongside five other travelers. Jeff Bezos' company announced on Monday that the comic would be a part of the upcoming NS-20 flight on March 23.

The news of the flight comes amid ongoing drama between Davidson and Kanye "Ye" West, the estranged husband of the comedian's current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

As West and Kardashian continue with their contentious divorce, the rapper has lashed out at Davidson multiple times on social media and in new music videos. For the latest news on the on-going drama, check out the video below.