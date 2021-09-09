Pete Davidson Explains Hilarious Story Behind Him and Machine Gun Kelly Falling Off 'SNL' Stage

Pete Davidson has no problem giving his pal, Machine Gun Kelly, a hard time. The 27-year-old comedian appeared on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he opened up about MGK's January appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The 31-year-old performer, whose real name is Colson Baker, was the musical guest on the show, but it was his antics at the very end of the broadcast that made headlines. As the credits rolled, Kelly attempted to pick up Davidson, falling backwards and off the stage.

"He bruised his coccyx that week. If you don't know what a coccyx is, it's the bone in your a**," Davidson said of his friend. "He couldn't walk or sit. He had a tushie pillow. It was just really cool to see the most gangster thug dude I know just put a little tushie pillow down and sit. It's just like, Megan Fox is right there and he's sitting on his little tushie pillow."

The injury proved problematic when it came time for the end of the show. Davidson shared that his friend wanted to do "something silly" for the good night portion of the live sketch comedy show, but Davidson advised against it.

"He got really excited and he went to pick me up, and he forgot he had a bruised coccyx," he recalled. "So he went to pick me up and he couldn't go up, so he just started to slowly tilt back."

The moment happened so slowly that the pair had a chance to speak to each other as it was happening.

"It was such a slow fall we had time for him to go, 'Oh no!' And I went, 'You're a f**king moron,'" Davidson quipped. "It was that slow. I got the whole line out."