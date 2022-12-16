Pete Davidson Goes to Hockey Game With 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Co-Stars Chase Sui Wonder and Rachel Sennott

Pete Davidson hit up the New York Rangers game Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, where he was flanked by two of his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars.

The 29-year-old comedian and former Saturday Night Live star soaked up a little NHL action alongside Chase Sui Wonder and Rachel Sennott. Davidson donned a black leather jacket with a generic "New York" logo on the front. He kept a low profile while wearing a brown hoodie and cap.

Wonder wore a black oversized letterman jacket while Sennott opted for a blue Rangers cap and baby blue puffer jacket. Yes, it gets chilly at NHL arenas, somewhere in the 50-ish degrees.

Anyway, the trio appeared to have a blast, and the Rangers downed the surging Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-1.

Lauren Menowitiz/Shutterstock

Davidson, Wonder and Sennott teamed up for the comedy slasher from A24 films, which hit theaters earlier this summer. The hockey outing comes nearly a month after Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski made their first public appearance together, which also went down at the famed New York City arena.

The New York Knicks took to Instagram last month to share a few shots of the pair sitting courtside at MSG during the Knicks' game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davidson rocked a blue sweatsuit, sneakers and a pair of sunglasses, while the model kept things equally cozy in a brown puffer jacket, jeans and python-print boots.

Davidson and Ratajkowski were all smiles in the photos, laughing and enjoying their night out, which marked their first public appearance since sparking romance rumors in early November.