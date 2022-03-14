Pete Davidson Is Going to Space With Blue Origin

Pete Davidson is getting away from all the drama... very far away! The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star is set to fly to space with Blue Origin's fourth human flight alongside five other travelers.

On Monday, Jeff Bezos' company announced that Pete would be a part of the upcoming NS-20 flight on March 23. The comedian is not the first celebrity to fly to space with Blue Origin. Michael Strahan and William Shatner have also participated in previous flights.

The news of the flight comes amid ongoing drama between Pete and Kanye West, the estranged husband of the comedian's current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

As Kim and Kanye continue with their contentious divorce, Kanye has lashed out at Pete multiple times on social media and in new music videos.

Over the weekend, alleged, since-deleted texts between Pete and Kanye were posted, in which Pete allegedly sent a selfie to Kanye, claiming to be in bed with Kim.

"Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom," Pete allegedly wrote in the messages, which were originally posted on the account of his pal, Dave Sirus, before being deleted. "I’ve decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up."

Kanye allegedly replied, inviting Pete to his Sunday Service, which Pete declined.

The alleged back-and-forth came after West posted a series of since-deleted videos in which he called out Kim for putting their daughter, North, 8, on TikTok. He also claimed Kim was keeping their children from his Sunday Service.

Kanye, who also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 with Kim, went on to claim that Davidson was "antagonizing" him by "bragging" about being in bed with Kim as he continued to make allegations about the care of their children.