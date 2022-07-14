Pete Davidson Says Marriage Is '100 Percent' Part of His Baby Plan

Pete Davidson has marriage on the brain. The Saturday Night Live alum appeared on the season 2 premiere episode of Kevin Hart's Peacock conversation series, Hart to Heart, which dropped Thursday, where he opened up about his desires to have kids and one day walk down the aisle.

An early clip from the episode had showed Davidson, who is currently in a highly publicized relationship with Kim Kardashian, revealing that he hoped to have a kid in the near future. "It's my dream," he admitted, acknowledging that he was actively preparing for it now and that the idea of raising a child "excited" him.

In the one-hour wine-filled, F-bomb-heavy chat, Hart elaborated on Davidson's comments about wanting to be a father, asking the King of Staten Island star whether having children or relationships -- without naming names -- was a "priority now." Davidson confirmed that that was his personal hope.

"Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kid.' And like, I don't like saying corny sh*t -- the reasoning was like, I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now," the 28-year-old said, referring to the death of his father on Sept. 11. "It wasn't his fault; he passed away. But just to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that. I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't."

Davidson also saw marriage in his future, saying it's "100 percent" attached to his desire to want kids. "That's the way I hope it goes, you know? Yeah," he confirmed to Hart.

Davidson's comments on Hart to Heart are a stark contrast to Kardashian's recent remarks when she appeared on the Today show in June. Kardashian, who has been married to Kanye "Ye" West, Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas, was hesitant to commit to the idea of marrying a fourth time.

"I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious, because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said last month. "I don't want to make that mistake again, so I would really [be cautious]."

Though Kardashian expressed uncertainty over exchanging vows again, she was happy she was able to move on following her split with West.

"I believe in love. I would never not believe in love," she explained. "You can get hard, and I think I might've been that way... I took 10 months to just be by myself [after Kanye and I split]. [I had to] get in and figure out what that's like to be by myself. After that, I was like, 'OK, I'm ready.' It was so pleasantly unexpected."

Davidson will be featured in season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians, where his romance with Kardashian will be explored as the official teaser previews.

Hart to Heart is streaming now on Peacock.