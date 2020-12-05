Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Flaunt PDA as She Jokes She's a 'Handful'

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's romance continues to soar.

The couple flaunted PDA in new pics Flanagan shared on Instagram on Tuesday. The pair -- who confirmed their relationship on May 2 -- cuddle up while sporting matching camouflage looks in the new photos.

"I know I'm a handful," Flanagan joked in her post, which showed her in Weber's arms in one snap and sitting on his shoulders in another. "Good thing you have two hands 😜😘."

Weber's mom, Barbara, expressed her approval, writing, "Love you guys," with a red heart emoji, in the comments.

The 28-year-old pilot also shared videos of his day with Flanagan on his Instagram story -- but worried fans with a bandage on his forehead. As Weber explained soon after, he hadn't suffered a new injury following his accident on The Bachelor.

"I just had a little micro needling thing done," Peter explained, revealing the bandage was covering his old scar. "Life's good."

Weber and Flanagan were first spotted together in her hometown of Chicago in March, soon after his Bachelor finale. In an interview with ET last month, Bachelor host Chris Harrison said that the show wasn't the best format for the pair's romance to thrive.

"I'll take a little blame for this -- the show wasn't perfect for that relationship. I don't think Kelley was right for the show," Harrison conceded. "She's brilliant, she's beautiful, a lawyer, all those wonderful attributes, and Peter was a great Bachelor. But for them specifically, it just didn't work."

"She fought the concept. It was tough for her to not be in her own head, not to try and look into the production. It just didn't work for her, and that hurt their chemistry, that's why he let her go. I think them living in the real world and just dating is a better environment and a better situation," he added. "So, I'm hopeful."

