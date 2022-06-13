x
Philip Baker Hall, 'Magnolia' and 'Seinfeld' Actor, Dead at 90

Philip Baker Hall has died. Sam Farmer, the longtime actor's friend and neighbor, announced his death on Twitter Monday. Hall, who died on Sunday, was 90.

"My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night," Farmer wrote. "He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it."

No other details about Hall's death were immediately available.

Hall began his career in the New York theater scene. In 1970, Hall made his film debut with an uncredited role in Zabriskie Point.

He went on to build a successful television career, appearing on shows including M*A*S*H, CheersThe West WingMonkMiami ViceBoJack HorsemanSeinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Modern Family.

On the film side, Hall, who starred in many Paul Thomas Anderson films, appeared onscreen in such movies as MagnoliaSay AnythingBoogie NightsAir Force One and Argo.

His most recent role came in 2020, when he played Zelman Katz on the Netflix series Messiah.

