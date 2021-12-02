Pink and Daughter Willow Release Heartwarming 'Cover Me in Sunshine' Duet

Pink and Willow are the cutest twosome around! The 41-year-old singer and her 9-year-old daughter teamed up for a heartwarming duet titled "Cover Me in Sunshine." The mother-daughter duo dropped the song, as well as the adorable accompanying video, on Friday.

"This past year has been so many things for us. Sad, lonely, scary, yes. It’s also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher," Pink said in a statement. "Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too."

Listen to the sweet single below:

The duet comes after the singer showed off her daughter’s impressive voice, singing their new song in a TikTok on Monday.

"Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world's been spinning since the beginning / And everything'll be all right," Willow sings in the clip. A day later, she shared a video of her son, Jameson, singing the sweet song too.

"Cover Me in Sunshine" isn't the first time Pink and Willow have collaborated. Fans last saw the pair sing “A Million Dreams” together for The Greatest Showman -- Reimagined in 2018. In 2019, Pink told ET that she and her little girl would duet again in the future.

