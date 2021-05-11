Pink Juggles Motherhood and Touring In Documentary Trailer

Pink is attempting to do it all. The 41-year-old singer balances motherhood and music in the first trailer for her Amazon Studios documentary, P!NK: All I Know So Far.

"There’s no way a mother can walk away from her babies and not think about them every single second," she says in the trailer, which shows off family moments with husband Carey Hart, 9-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson. "A lot of moms stop touring because you can’t imagine being able to do both."

P!NK: All I Know So Far follows the singer during her record-breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, as she travels, balances being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer.

"We go all over the world and we're surrounded by people that are incredibly passionate about what they do," she adds of life on the road with her kids. "That's more of an education than I got."

Watch the trailer below.

The upcoming documentary shares a name with Pink's latest single, "All I Know So Far." The music video, released on Friday, features her family -- as well as famous faces like Cher and Judith Light.

It's an exciting time for Pink, who will receive the ICON Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The three-time BBMA winner will also perform at the show, broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.

P!NK: All I Know So Far debuts globally on Amazon Prime Video May 21. See more on Pink in the video below.