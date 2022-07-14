Pink Releases Fired-Up Protest Anthem 'Irrelevant,' Supports Michelle Obama's Voting Initiative

Pink is firing back at the current political climate, channeling her frustrations into a charged-up anthem while supporting voting advocacy.

The GRAMMY winner dropped a brand-new track on Thursday titled "Irrelevant," claiming ownership of her voice, opinions and self-worth. The lyrics call on fans to advocate for themselves and their rights, while Pink plans to donate proceeds from the song to Michelle Obama's national, nonpartisan voting initiative organization, When We All Vote. The advocacy group aims to change the culture around the voting process and increase participation in each election cycle by helping to close race and age gaps.

"As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am," Pink says in a statement. "I am relevant because I exist and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice."

The song was written by Pink and GRAMMY-winning producer/songwriter Ian Fitchuk, marking the pair's first collaboration. It appears to have come together quickly, with Pink teasing the process on social media.

On Monday, she posted a brief a cappella snippet of the work-in-progress song.

The next day, she shared an update: "Woke up. Got heated. Wrote song. Coming soon," she wrote Tuesday on Twitter, alongside an image of handwritten lyrics on a napkin.

Pink has made it a huge priority to set a good example for her kids, 11-year-old Willow and 5-year-old Jameson, with husband Carey Hart. Last year, the couple opened up to ET about how parenthood has changed their lives for the better.

"Children made us grow up a lot more," Hart noted. "You can't be young and loose and petty and fighting as much with children, so children definitely made us grow up and prioritize and kind of get in our lane and stay in our lane. So that definitely helped out quite a bit."

Pink added about the lifestyle she and her husband have created, "I credit a lot of that to Carey, because Carey has his own career, but he pauses every couple of years for us. We are a family unit. Everywhere we go, we roll together, and I'm lucky to be able to be the boss and to call the shots, and to create a universe in which they can thrive."