Pink Talks the Highs and Lows of Her Marriage to Carey Hart in Touching Post

Pink and Carey Hart are in it for the long haul, but they're still always honest about the ups and downs of their marriage. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old "What About Us" singer took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her husband of 14 years.

"He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball," Pink captioned the candid shot of herself laughing as she hugged Hart. "He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together."

She went on to call marriage "awful, wonderful, comfort and rage," as well as, "boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter."

The GRAMMY winner acknowledges that she and the 45-year-old BMX biker have a passionate relationship, saying, "we're either fighting or laughing," referencing their work in couple's therapy.

"It's worth it. All of it," she continued. "Even when it isn’t. Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck."

The couple originally met in 2001 and tied the knot in 2006. They share daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 3, and have been known to post sweet messages to one another on social media.