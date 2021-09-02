x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Entertainment Tonight

Pink&#039;s Daughter Willow Sings in Her Mom&#039;s First TikTok Post

Pink's Daughter Willow Sings in Her Mom's First TikTok Post

Like mother, like daughter! Pink made her TikTok debut on Monday with the help of her and Carey Hart's 9-year-old daughter, Willow. 

In the cute clip, Willow, who is sporting a pixie cut, pink lip gloss and a rainbow-print top, appears to be a natural in front of the camera as she sings, "Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world's been spinning since the beginning / And everything'll be all right."

After her lookalike daughter's performance, Pink is clearly impressed and pans the camera to herself. 

@pinkofficial

Cover me in 🌞

♬ original sound - P!NK

For her next TikTok post, Pink got her and Hart's 4-year-old son, Jameson, to do a very different, equally adorable rendition of the "Cover Me in Sunshine" song. 

@pinkofficial

This one is trouble

♬ original sound - P!NK

Clearly Pink has a musical family and in 2019, she and Willow seemed very open to collaborating together. Check out ET's exclusive interview with the mother-daughter duo below. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink’s Son Jameson 'Rocks Out' With Sister Willow After Coronavirus Battle

Carey Hart Shares Photo of 'Punk Rock' Daughter Willow's Shaved Haircut

Pink Poses in Matching Swimsuits With 8-Year-Old Daughter Willow