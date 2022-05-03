Post Malone Announces He's Dad to a Baby Girl and Engaged

Post Malone is sharing two pieces of exciting news. On Monday's episode of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, the 26-year-old rapper revealed that he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend, with whom he recently welcomed a baby girl.

Malone nonchalantly revealed the news while answering a question about what time he'd woken up to get to the studio the day before. "[I woke up] at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and I played some [music]."

Stern interrupted the singer to ask if "baby girl" was in reference to his girlfriend. "That's my daughter," Malone answered, before sharing his reason for keeping everything quiet.

"I want to let her make her own decisions," he said.

Later, Stern asked Malone if the lady in his life, whose identity he's never publicly revealed, is his girlfriend or his wife. "She's my fiancée," he answered.

Malone first revealed the news that he was expecting his first child last month. In a statement shared to TMZ, he expressed his excitement at becoming a first-time father.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told the outlet. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

While not much is known about the singer's girlfriend, according to the outlet, she's "not someone who has spent any time in the spotlight." The outlet added that "the two have been happy privately building their relationship."

Shortly thereafter, in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Malone gushed about becoming a dad.

"I'm pumped beyond belief," he said. "... I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad."