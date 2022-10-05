Post Malone Gets a Massive New Face Tattoo

Post Malone has that fresh ink feeling. The 27-year-old "Sunflower" singer -- whose real name is Austin Post -- received a massive new face tattoo of the letters "DDP" in bold, gothic script on his forehead.

The tat is reportedly in honor of his daughter, according to TMZ.

Post has yet to reveal his child's full name. The musician welcomed a baby girl earlier this year with his fiancee, but has kept both of their identities under wraps.

"I want to let her make her own decisions," he said in a June interview on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, referencing his little girl.

Indiana-based tattoo artist Chad Rowe -- who also created Posty's famous "Always Tired" undereye tattoos -- shared an image of the new tat on Instagram. Post's Twelve Carat Tour had stopped in Indianapolis on Sunday.

"It’s been a few years since @postmalone and I have been able to link up.so when he was in town, we had to make it happen," Rowe wrote. "It really doesn’t ever feel real. And for the trust of such and important tattoo is a huge honor. We hung out, FaceTimes Sienna, tattooed And I ran him through his first experience of D&D while he got it. Thanks for being such an amazing person, artist, and friend, Austin. I’m so blessed to not just have a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity, but to have a lifetime of opportunities. And to share it with my favorite people. To all of the Posty Crew and family, and to all the people who truly make dreams come true, from my entire heart. Thank you, I love you all ."

Earlier this week, Post gushed to GQabout becoming a father.

"It is great," the "Circles" artist said when asked how he is enjoying his latest role. "It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

He also opened up about whether the tiny tot has any opinions on his music.

"I can’t tell yet. She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out. I got to let her decide,” he said.

"I tried to play her some stuff but I can’t really tell what she’s into right now. She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it—I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one."