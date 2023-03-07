Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Celebrates With Mom Kim Basinger at Her Strip Club Baby Shower

Ireland Baldwin's star-studded baby shower included mom Kim Basinger, Hilary Duff and lots of strippers.

The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Basinger took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a bunch of photos on her account and re-posted a handful of Stories as well, documenting the momentous occasion. There was plenty of cake, friends, balloons and, of course, single dollar bills.

"Way too many of these to post but it'll have to come in parts 😂," Ireland captioned her carousel post. "My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower as you can see. I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I was showered… in booty."

Ireland opted for black lingerie while the grandmother-to-be went with a gray suit and black shirt.

In addition to Basinger and Duff -- along with her husband, Matthew Koma -- Ireland's cousin, Alaia, and Bruce Willis' daughter, Rumer Willis, also attended the shindig.

Alaia took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of Basinger beaming alongside Ireland. She overlayed the photo with the text, "The hottest granny is here."

Ireland shared on New Year's Eve that she is pregnant with her first child with her musician boyfriend RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos.

Less than a month later, Ireland got candid about her pregnancy struggles with a lengthy note about her "inner most feelings" surrounding her pregnancy and this time period in her life.

"Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that. I've always wanted a baby with the right person," she wrote. "I grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally."

The expectant mother went on to share that she "underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body."