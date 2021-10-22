Pregnant Kylie Jenner Posts Photo of Her Bump-Tastic Shadow

Baby no. 2 is well on its way! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet pregnancy update with her fans. The 24-year-old makeup mogul posted a stunning profile shot of her shadow, which clearly flaunted her baby bump.

"Growing," she captioned the artsy pic.

Her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, was all about the maternity image, taking to the comments section.

"This is divinely beautiful," Khloe wrote. "Wow!!!!! My beautiful, stunning sister."

Kylie, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, has been much more open about her pregnancy journey this time around, after keeping her first one with daughter Stormi Webster entirely private three years ago.

"Kylie loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye, she wanted to be able to have some of that same experience this time -- but it was not the best kept secret!" a source told ET back in August. "Everyone is so happy for her. She and Travis are in a great place, and this is something they talked about and really planned for."