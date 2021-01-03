Pregnant Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Diamond Bracelet During Oprah Winfrey Interview

Meghan Markle is helping to keep Princess Diana's memory alive at a time when all eyes will be on her. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex's upcoming sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey and her husband, Prince Harry, will feature a special shout-out to the late Princess of Wales.

ET can confirm that in the newly released trailer clips for the interview, the Duchess of Sussex is wearing Diana's diamond tennis bracelet for the high-profile 90-minute special.

Meghan is also wearing a stunning black Armani gown with Aquazzura heels and a Cartier Love bracelet alongside Diana's own Cartier piece.

In the trailer clips, the pregnant former Suits star is seen with her hand on her growing baby bump, Diana's bracelet on display.

This isn't the first time that Meghan has worn pieces from the late royal's collection. During her Royal Tour of Australia in 2018, she wore a pair of butterfly earrings and a gold bracelet of Diana's shortly after announcing her first pregnancy.

In the promo clips for the interview, Harry also mentions his late mother several times.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry tells Oprah in one clip, seemingly referencing Diana's tragic death in 1997 when she was in a car accident in Paris after being chased by members of the paparazzi.

In another clip, Harry, with Meghan sitting next to him, tells Oprah, "For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago. Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.