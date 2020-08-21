Pregnant Rachel McAdams Shows Baby Bump in Los Angeles

Congratulations to Rachel McAdams! The 41-year-old actress is pregnant with her second child.

McAdams was photographed leaving a children's store in Los Angeles on Wednesday, her baby bump on display in her peach dress. ET has reached out to McAdams for comment.

The Canadian actress is notoriously private about her personal life. She gave birth to her son in April 2018 -- whom she shares with her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden -- though she has never revealed his name. In November 2018, she did talk about becoming a mother.

"It’s the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down," she told The Sunday Times U.K. "[People say] your life is not your own anymore. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person."

McAdams explained that she "waited a long time" to become a mom and that she "didn't want to do it before it was the right time."

"I'm having more fun being a mum than I've ever had," she shared. "Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days. There's something delightful about them."

In April, she talked about spending time with her son during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic during Canada's Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon.

"I have a very welcome distraction in my son, who is two," she said. "That's pretty much what I do… all the time. He's so entertaining! I thought about, 'Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?' You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun."

McAdams later talked about how they've been getting some fresh air.

"We live out in the country, so there's a little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals," she said. "We've been doing some planting, some okra, well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day."

ET spoke with McAdams in June, when she opened up about her new experience as a working mom. She shared that she filmed her latest comedy, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, in Iceland and Scotland, and that she got to bring her young son along. The movie marks the first film she's done since giving birth to her son.

"Yeah, I got a lot of time off beforehand so I was pretty ready to go back by the time I did," she told ET. "He was almost two ... but I mean, being able to take him to Iceland, he'll never remember any of it but I feel like somehow that might stick to his soul and his personality a little bit, so it was great to get to travel. And you know, we've been sort of cuddled up for so long together that it was wonderful to go out into the world and get to work at the same time. I felt really lucky to be able to do that."

McAdams also talked about how she and her family were making the best of their time together during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yeah, I mean, it's a lot of quality time but ... it's something that you'll never get to do quite like this again," she shared. "It's such extraordinary circumstances and, you know, we're just making the best of it and I was reading something about that in The New York Times, like, don't worry about your kids because he was just starting to really talk and open up and socialize. Don't worry, you know, the time they're getting and they're learning other skills that will benefit them just as much as socializing so just you know, relax, it'll be OK."

