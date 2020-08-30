Price Harry Is 'Grateful' for the Outdoor Space of His and Meghan Markle’s Santa Barbara Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling into their forever home in the Santa Barbara area, and the 35-year-old royal is feeling "unbelievably fortunate." While celebrating 125 years of the Rugby Football League via video chat on Saturday, Harry opened up about the aspect of the move that has him feeling "grateful" -- the outdoor space to play with Archie!

"What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game, because at the moment it's impossible to find any," Harry said. "But I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League."

Harry and Meghan purchased a nine-bedroom, 19-bathroom home in Montecito, California, in June, and moved into the home in July.

The main house's amenities include a library, spa, wet and dry saunas, a gym, game room, arcade, theater, wine cellar, and a five-car garage. The outdoor features include a rose garden, tall Italian cypress trees, century-old olive trees, a tennis court, tea house, children's cottage, and a pool. There's also a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guesthouse on the property.

"I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months," Harry said on Saturday's video chat, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Our little man is our No. 1 priority, but our work after that is the second priority," he continued. "And we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place."

🎉 The Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Rugby Football League, wishes Rugby League a Happy 125th Birthday, as he takes part in a special set of six with Ellery Hanley MBE, plus a few other special guests.



👉 Watch now: https://t.co/Aj5sWel9vo



🎂 #HappyBirthdayRugbyLeague #RFL125 pic.twitter.com/o7jCZvEpff — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) August 29, 2020

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Harry and Meghan have several projects in the works.

"There is a lot of speculation that they're pitching TV programs about civil rights, about feminism, about Black Lives Matter. I think it's absolutely to be expected that the programs they are going to be making are about the issues they are going to be talking about and campaigning for," she told ET last week. "I'm not convinced that we're going to see either of them in front of the camera. In fact, I'm told from a member of their team that their focus is very much on driving these projects, on producing them and being behind the creative rather than in front of the camera."

"That's not to say we won't see Meghan and Harry in front of the cameras," Nicholl noted. "Clearly we are going to, but when it comes to these programs that they want to make I think they see themselves very much being on the other side of the lens."

