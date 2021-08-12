Prince Andrew Case Is Under Review In London, Police Chief Says

The chief of London's Metropolitan Police said Thursday that the department is reviewing its files on Britain's Prince Andrew, who is facing a lawsuit over alleged sexual assault in the United States. She said the department is not, however, opening an official investigation at this time.



"As a result of what's going on, I've asked my team to have another look at the material," the police chief, Cressida Dick, said on a monthly call-in radio show she hosts. "No one is above the law."

Earlier this week, Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew, who is the second son of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in U.S. federal court. She alleges Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. Giuffre, now 38, says she had unwanted sexual encounters with the prince in New York and London. He has denied any wrongdoing.

When asked about the allegations against Prince Andrew on her radio program, Dick declined to comment on any living individuals. However, she said she believed the question was related to allegations against Jeffrey Epstein, which she was willing to comment on, because he is deceased.

"We have had more than one allegation that is connected to Mr. Epstein, and we have reviewed those, assessed those, and we have not opened an investigation," Dick said.

"I'm aware that currently there is a lot more commentary in the media, and an apparent civil court case going on in America, and we will of course again review our position," she said.

Despite the material having been reviewed twice before, Dick said she had asked her team to again ask: "Is there evidence of a crime? Is this the right jurisdiction for this to be dealt with, and is the person against whom the crime is alleged still alive?"

Dick said the Metropolitan Police were open to working with authorities from other countries.

"We are of course open to working with authorities from overseas. We will give them every assistance if they want to, if they ask us for anything. Within the law, obviously."

This story was originally published by CBS News on Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:16 p.m. ET.