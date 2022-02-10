Prince Charles Self-Isolating After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Again

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19. Clarence House announced Thursday that the 73-year-old royal, who is next in line to the British throne, is self-isolating.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible," read the statement.

This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.



Charles has undertaken a series of events this week, including speaking at an indoor reception for the British Asian Trust on Wednesday evening, which he attended with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at the British Museum.

The Prince of Wales was photographed at the event, speaking to many of the honored guests without any face coverings.

Prince Charles attends reception for British Asian Trust on Wednesday night. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

This is the second time Charles has contracted COVID. He also tested positive in March 2020, saying at the time that he experienced "mild symptoms."

Shortly after Charles' first diagnosis, his eldest son, Prince William, admitted to the BBC that he was worried for his father's health.

"I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned," William said at the time. "He fits the profile of somebody at the age he's at, which is very risky and so I was a little bit worried. But my father has had many chest infections, colds, things like that over the years and so I thought to myself, 'If anybody's going to beat this, it's going to be him.' And actually, he was very lucky."