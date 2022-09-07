Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Visit Their New School: See the Adorable Photos

Off to school! The royal children of Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their new school year on Wednesday.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, attended a "settling in afternoon" for new students at the Lambrook School, and were accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the special day, Kensington Palace announced Wednesday afternoon.

The family was in high spirits as they walked through campus. George and Louis twinned in adorable school uniforms -- including white, checkered button-down shirts, blue shorts and black shoes -- while Charlotte was all smiles as she wore her hair back in braids and a uniform dress.

With their mom in a gorgeous white-and-copper polka dot dress and their royal dad styling in a navy suit, sans tie, the happy family looked picture perfect.

Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

According to the Palace, "The settling in afternoon is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school term."

George, Charlotte and Louis all officially start their academic term on Thursday. During the "settling in afternoon," the duke and duchess and their adorable kids also met personally with the school's headmaster, Jonathan Perry, who shook hands with the kids as they embarked on their educational journey.

Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

For its part, Lambrook is known to be one of the top prep schools in the U.K. and has a bit of its own royal history. The school was founded in 1860 to educate the sons of Windsor Castle courtiers.

In 1878, Queen Victoria's grandsons -- Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holsten -- became students there. Queen Victoria was said to travel to Lambrook from the castle to attend their cricket matches and would park her carriage in the same location that the impressive $7 million Queen's Building now stands. The facility, built in 2019, boasts a state-of-the-art environment for academics, art, design, technology and the performing arts.

Additionally, Lambrook offers a laundry list of wide-ranging extracurricular activities and amenities with 52 acres of grounds and playing fields that include a nine-hole golf course, an orchard (filled with bees, pigs and chickens!), an indoor pool, full-size astroturf soccer field, and more. Students can also engage in horseback riding, fencing, scuba diving and polo, to name just a few.

In a press release issued by the Palace last month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be "pleased to have found a school for all three of their children."

