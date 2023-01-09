Prince Harry Acknowledges His Part in the 'Breakdown' of His Relationship With Prince William and King Charles

Prince Harry is taking ownership of his role in the major rift between his family. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opened up to Michael Strahan on Monday's Good Morning America ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, on Tuesday.

Strahan asked the father of two if he felt he had any "responsibility in the breakdown of the relationship" between himself and his brother Prince William and father, King Charles III.

"Without question, I'm sure," Harry replied. "What people don't know is the efforts I have gone to to resolve this privately, both with my brother and my father."

Of releasing his explosive memoir, Harry noted, "I fully accept that writing a book is feeding the beast anyway."

Prince Harry to @michaelstrahan on rift with his family: "What people don't know is the efforts that I've gone to to resolve this privately, both with my brother and with my father." https://t.co/3H8haerzWR pic.twitter.com/Fa45y4D3V4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2023

When asked if he felt that releasing a tell-all book would further harm his relationship with his family, Harry replied, "I have thought about it long and hard and as far as I see it, the divide couldn't be greater before this book. But I genuinely believe that me and my family can reconcile, can put our differences behind us, but first there needs to be conversations and accountability. And if that doesn't happen, then that's very sad. But I will focus on my life, my amazing family that I'm so grateful to have."

And though he's stepped down as a senior member of the royal family and is no longer a working royal, Harry said he doesn't think he can ever escape his birthright.

"I can't ever get out. And I'm incredibly aware of my position and I'm incredibly grateful for the life that I've had and continue to live, but there's no version of me ever being able to get out of this," he said.

Harry isn't holding back as the world prepares for the release of Spare. Over the weekend he sat down for interviews on ITV in the United Kingdom and on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper. He's also set to appear on Tuesday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

"The family is appalled that Harry has revealed such private and lurid details, which are completely inappropriate," a source previously told ET, adding that no one thought Harry would go this far and share this much.

The source noted that William is "furious" with Harry for all he's revealed.