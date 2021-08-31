Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considered Naming Royal Who Made Alleged Racist Comment, Book Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put a lot of thought into their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this past March. In the new epilogue for the paperback version of the book Finding Freedom, which documents the couple's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, it is revealed that Winfrey only had a weekend to prepare for the headline-making event. But the couple had been planning to speak out ever since going public with their plans to exit.

One of the interview's biggest bombshells was the claim that a senior member of the royal family had questioned how dark their future son, Archie's, skin would be.

"The couple did consider the options when it came to revealing the name of the person who had made the racist comments about the color of Archie's skin," Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie tells ET's Nischelle Turner.

Ultimately, they decided not to share the name, though they did confirm it was neither Queen Elizabeth nor her late husband, Prince Philip.

"Unfortunately, it has left us with this very unfinished situation where we don't know if it was perhaps a future heir to the throne that made those comments," Scobie, who is British himself, explains. "If that's the case, then technically, we, the British public, do feel we have a right to know. The queen made it clear it was going to be discussed privately. But at the same time, we haven't seen the royal family condemn racism in any way."

The royal family released a statement following the televised interview back in March.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement read. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Shortly after, it was reported that Buckingham Palace was considering hiring a "diversity czar," but no new information on this role or what it might entail has come out since.

Finding Freedom in paperback with added epilogue is out Aug. 31.