Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quietly Launch Minimalistic Archewell Website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a low-key launch for their Archewell foundation's new website this week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex debuted the new site, archewell.com, without an announcement.

The minimalistic site merely features the meaning behind the foundation's name, which is broken into two parts.

"Arche" is listed as a Greek word meaning, "source of action," and "Well" is defined as, "a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep."

There's also an option for people to subscribe for emails about future activities and initiatives. The foundation's contact address is listed as an address on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The couple announced the name of their non-profit back in April after the news was leaked.

"Before Sussex Royal, came the idea of 'Arche' -- the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name," the couple shared in a statement, adding, "We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

In September the Sussexes signed a production deal with Netflix that will highlight issues that Archewell will support.