Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out Together in First Joint Public Sighting Since 'Spare' Release

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an evening out on the town! In pictures obtained by Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a private dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were all smiles and relaxed for the occasion. The former Suits actress dressed in a brown frock, which she paired with leather leggings and black pumps. Harry wore a grey sweater over a black shirt and jeans.

Harry and Meghan's date night marks the first time they have stepped out together, publicly, since the release -- and fallout -- of his memoir, Spare.

The date night also follows the news that King Charles III has evicted Harry and Meghan from their Frogmore Cottage residence, in order to offer it to his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew.

ET learned that the couple will have to vacate the property by early summer. As for Andrew -- who was stripped of his royal title following his ties to Jeffery Epstein -- the king will stop the annual grant provided to his 62-year-old brother, which will make him unable to afford his current residence at the Royal Lodge, and leaving the decision up to him if he would like to live at Frogmore.

A source told ET that Charles and Harry's relationship has been broken due to the release of his memoir.

"Since Harry's book was released, relationships between Harry and Meghan and the family have never been worse," the source said. "Charles is extremely disappointed in what was shared in the book."

The source added, "Harry was disrespectful to Camilla in the book and you can’t expect to act that way without consequences."

Shortly after becoming king, Charles expressed his love for Harry and Meghan in his speech, but referenced that they would continue to build their lives overseas. A source says it was "perhaps a sign of his plan."

Charles is officially set to mark his new title as king with a coronation on May 6. It has not been confirmed if Harry or Meghan will attend. ET learned that invitations have not been sent to family members, and should be going out in the coming weeks.