Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Win Court Case Against Paparazzi Who Took Photos of Son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have won one of their privacy cases. ET has learned, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won against Splash U.K., the paparazzi agency that took photographs of their son, Archie, in January. The agency has pledged to no longer take photos of the family.

In a statement read in court the agency said, "Splash U.K. will not take any photographs of the Duke and Duchess or their son in the future."

A spokesman from Shillings, the law firm for Harry and Meghan, said the following in a statement: "As explained in today's hearing, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have successfully settled a legal claim brought at the beginning of this year against the paparazzi agency Splash U.K. This settlement is a clear signal that unlawful, invasive, and intrusive paparazzi behavior will not be tolerated, and that the couple takes these matters seriously - just as any family would."

Meghan filed the lawsuit in March after photos were taken of them at a Canadian park at the beginning of the year. Another lawsuit against Splash U.S. continues to move forward in British courts.

In July, the couple filed another lawsuit claiming their privacy was invaded when photographers snapped pics of their son in the backyard of their home in Los Angeles, while the family quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic. They also claimed paparazzi used drones to fly above their property.

After Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family at the end of 2019, they moved to Canada for a couple of months. They ended their royal duties in March, and later relocated to their new home in Montecito, California.

This will be the family's first Christmas on the west coast. A source told ET this week that the pair will have low-key holiday plans with their 1-year-old son and Meghan's mother.

"The couple will be spending Christmas at home in California quietly with Archie and Doria [Ragland] joining them," a source told ET. "Meghan, who is an accomplished cook, will be preparing some of their favorite dishes with Harry and Doria pitching in."

