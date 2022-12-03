Prince Harry Delivers Heartfelt Message to Bereaved Military Children While Dressed as Spider-Man

Prince Harry channeled his inner Peter Parker alter ego when he donned a Spider-Man outfit to deliver a heartfelt message to children who have lost a parent while serving in the British Armed Forces.

The Duke of Sussex recorded a 50-second video that was played at the UK-based Scotty's Little Soldiers' annual Christmas party, where the theme "Heroes and Villains" called on heroes to valiantly save Christmas and defeat the villains who want to ruin the holiday.

The charity is dedicated to supporting bereaved British Forces children and young people. Harry, of course, was only 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a tragic car accident in 1997.

"Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that's okay," Harry says in the video. "But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I'm here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So, don't feel guilty. You're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty's Little Soldiers community. So, go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas."

Harry's message to the children comes nearly a month after he wrote a heartfelt letter to the organization on the UK holiday Remembrance Day. In that letter, Harry spoke of the bond he shares with all those connected to Scotty's Little Soldiers.

"We share a bond even without ever meeting one another, because we share in having lost a parent," he wrote. "I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone."

The video to the UK charity also comes just days after the trailer for the 2023 Invictus Games dropped on social media. In that trailer, Harry and Meghan Markle faced off in a game of ping pong. The Invictus Games is slated for Sept. 9-16 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The international sporting event gives wounded, sick or injured servicemen and women a chance to compete in various sporting activities and was founded by Harry.