Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance at Texas Rodeo

Royalty at the rodeo! Prince Harry surprised many locals over the weekend when he was spotted at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.

In a photo posted to social media, the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex is seen talking to several people at the annual event while wearing an olive green cowboy-like hat, and a gray shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

Cindy Reid, the secretary of the Stockard Championship Rodeo, posted the pic on Monday, writing, "Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo!! Loooove it!! Thank you for the visit!!"

Harry appeared to be on his own for the outing, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 9 months, not pictured.

This isn't Harry's only recent outing as he enjoys his new life in the United States. Last month, he attended Super Bowl LVI with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"There's a lovely relationship there and I would imagine that it's an important relationship for Harry," royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET of Harry and Eugenie. "In particular, at a time where some of his other familiar relations are quite estranged."

Harry has been living in America since relocating in 2020 amid his and Meghan's decision to step down from their role as senior royals. For more on Harry's like in the U.S., check out the video below.