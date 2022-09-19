Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William, Kate Middleton, Kids at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Meghan wore the pearl and diamond drop earrings gifted to her by the late British monarch during their 2018 outing together. She paired the meaningful accessories with a wide-brimmed hat, black cape dress and heels. Notably, Harry was wearing his morning suit and military medals rather than his military uniform.

The Princess of Wales wore a black suit dress, a wide-brimmed hat and veil, as she walked alongside her children and husband to their seats. Her youngest child, Prince Louis, 4, was not in attendance. Meghan and Harry walked behind the Cambridges and were seated behind King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Following the state funeral, the coffin will travel in a procession to Wellington Arch. George and Charlotte joined their mother, Kate, in a car driving behind the procession.

The coffin will then travel to Windsor, England, culminating with a Committal Service in Windsor's St. George's Chapel. A private burial will follow later in the evening, with the queen to be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

Her Majesty died on Sept. 8. She was 96.

The estranged brothers and their wives first reunited on Sept. 10 outside of Windsor Castle as they viewed floral tributes to the late queen.

As for how the unexpected moment transpired, ET learned William, who earlier in the day released a statement on Elizabeth's death, reached out to Harry about an hour before the moment and asked if Harry and Meghan would like to join him and Kate. What's more, a source told ET that the Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.

One week later, the brothers came together again -- decked out in their full military uniforms, at the request of their father, King Charles III -- alongside their cousins to stand vigil at their grandmother's coffin in Westminster Hall for 15 minutes of silence. The other grandchildren of the queen wore mourning coats and dark formal dress and decorations.

The new Prince of Wales stood at the queen's head while the Duke of Sussex stood at her feet. William was flanked by Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, while Harry was flanked by Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with Prince Edward's children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, at the middle of the coffin.

The show of unity comes amid Harry and Meghan's rift with the royal family. Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET that, yes, it's inevitable that the ongoing feud between Harry and the family "has become a very important part of the narrative."

Nicholl added, "We know that despite the problems that he had with his brother and his father, he remained very close to the queen right up until her death and he will be absolutely devastated by the loss."