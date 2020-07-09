Prince Harry Pays Back $3.1 Million Spent on Frogmore Cottage Renovations

Prince Harry has paid his debt. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell ET that Harry has given back the $3.1 million that he and wife Meghan Markle spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England.

The renovation costs had originally been paid by the Sovereign Grant, which is the United Kingdom fund set aside for royals and is largely fueled by the country's taxpayers.

The couple moved to Frogmore, which is owned by Queen Elizabeth II, in April 2019, but have since relocated to California after stepping down from their positions as senior royals and vowing to become financially independent.

"A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family," read a statement from the couple's spokesperson.

News of Harry paying back the money comes after he and Meghan signed a reported multi-million dollar production deal with Netflix.

ET has learned that the couple will be producing films and series for the streaming service, which will include scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. The content will focus on stories and issues they're passionate about and will highlight issues that their non-profit, Archewell, supports.

