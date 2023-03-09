Prince Harry Reveals What Gets Him Out of Bed in the Morning

Prince Harry spoke about the things that inspire him on a daily basis! On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex joined BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux for a live Q&A at the 2023 BetterUp Uplift Summit in San Francisco, California.

During the portion of the program, Harry, 38, was asked what gets him up in the morning and drives his purpose in life.

"For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people," Harry, who is Chief Impact Officer of the organization, said. "To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day. Then you have kids."

Harry shares children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Throughout the Q&A, Harry also shared the importance of the work he does alongside his wife with their Archewell Foundation, his Invictus Games and as a board member at BetterUp. The Spare author also shared the benefits of coaching to help with any mental health struggles that could keep people from reaching their goals.

Harry took his position at BetterUp, which is a mental health coaching platform, in 2021. During his time, he has made appearances during various conferences and events.

While Harry was in San Francisco, Meghan celebrated International Women's Day in Los Angeles. According to the Archewell website, she paid a visit to the Harvest Home, a organization that provides housing and mental support to expectant mothers who have faced hardships.

The couple's busy day came on the heels of the news that their daughter, Lilibet, was christened during a private ceremony in Montecito last week, which was not attended by the royal family, though they were invited.