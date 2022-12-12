Prince Harry Says Royals 'Lie to Protect' Prince William But Won't Tell the Truth For Him and Meghan Markle

It seems that the rift between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William is about to get wider. In the new trailer for volume II of the Duke of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry calls out what he feels is an unfair divide between himself and his older brother, who is now first in line to the British royal throne.

"To see this institutional gaslighting... They're happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," Harry claims in the trailer, which was released on Monday.

In volume I of the docuseries, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, opened up about meetingPrince William and Kate Middleton for the first time, noting that she was surprised by the royal couple's formality behind the scenes.

"Meghan's recollection of meeting William and Kate for the first time rings very true to me, because I remember speaking to my sources when I was researching my book about those early meetings, and being told that William did find her a big personality, and clearly, Meghan said she went in for the hugs and everything else," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously explained to ET, referencing Meghan's less-than-warm first encounter with the pair.

She continued, "She'd expected the formality that she recognized in them as a royal couple sort of not be extended behind the closed doors of Kensington Palace, and in fact it was, and so, I think our suspicions about this being a pretty cool relationship right from the start have been confirmed here."

Volume II of the Netflix docuseries will follow Harry and Meghan's 2020 decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and to relocate from the U.K. to California.

"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves," Meghan says in the trailer. "Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were."

In one self-recorded clip, Harry is seen declaring, "We are on the freedom flight!"

Volume I of Harry & Meghan is streaming on Netflix. Volume II will be released on Dec. 15.