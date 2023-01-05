Prince Harry Sets the Record Straight on If He Is Circumcised

Prince Harry is revealing something very personal. In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex reveals that both he and his brother, Prince William, are circumcised, despite past media reports to the contrary.

"There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised," Harry writes, according to Page Six.

"Mummy had forbidden it, they all said," he continues of the late Princess Diana, "and while it's absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you're not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was snipped as a baby."

The topic came up when Harry was recalling getting frostbite in his ears, cheeks and a decidedly more private location at a dinner prior to William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

"Upon arriving home I'd been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frost nipped as well," he writes. "And while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn't. It was becoming more of an issue by the day."

ET has learned that both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have, so far, refused to comment on Harry's allegations in his forthcoming book.

Spare is due out on Jan. 10.