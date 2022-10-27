Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Title and Cover Revealed

Prince Harry's tell-all has a title and a release date.

In a press release from Penguin Random House, it was revealed that the book will be out Jan. 10, 2023 and will be called Spare. The memoir release comes nearly 18 months after the publisher first announced their multi-book deal with the Duke of Sussex in July 2021. It will be published in 16 languages worldwide and will have an audiobook read by Prince Harry himself.

"Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on," the press release reads, adding that this is Harry's story "at last," complete with "raw, unflinching honesty."

Proceeds from the book will go to various charities including Sentebale and WellChild, organizations which Harry has already made sizable donations to.

The memoir will reportedly touch on everything from Harry's childhood in the public eye, his military service in Afghanistan and becoming a husband to Meghan Markle and father to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The tell-all was set to be released later this year but was pushed back following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

ET has reached out to Harry's reps for comment.

While Harry reportedly gave his family a heads-up about the upcoming memoir, ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, shared that the duke's autobiography is the greatest concern to the royal family at the moment.

"The greatest threat and the greatest concern, certainly for the royals, is the forthcoming autobiography," Nicholl said. The reason for alarm, Nicholl shared, is that the royals simply "don't know what to expect" from what could be a bombshell of a book.

"There's a lot of rumors that Prince Harry is making possibly last-minute edits to the book," she noted. "Also, in light of the queen's death, the sensitivity, perhaps, of some of the passages that he's written about."

Nicholl continued, "So, the autobiography's been shrouded in secrecy, and I think it is a case of belts and braces, and the palace really is preparing for what's to come. Because Harry's taken a $35 million advance, the chances of him handing that back and saying, 'Actually, I'm not going to do this book after all,' I think that's highly unlikely."

With that kind of advance, Nicholl said it's safe to surmise that the memoir won't be filled with anecdotes about the duke's philanthropic work, but rather stories about his life as a prince and his eventual departure from his royal duties.

"I've sat down with Harry before, and he said to me, 'There are many times I wish I wasn't born a prince.' It was very apparent to me early on, that he actually wanted a way out," she explained. "The vision of the palace, for him to be [Prince] William's sidekick, his wingman all these years, actually, perhaps wasn't always Harry's vision, and I think Meghan's been blamed for the rift in the heart of Windsor and for 'Megxit,' but actually, was she just the catalyst that Harry needed to get out?"

Nicholl noted, "I think we're gonna see him shed a lot of light on why he left in this new book."

