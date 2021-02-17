Prince Philip Hospitalized on the Advice of His Doctor

Prince Philip's health is being monitored after he was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.

Buckingham Palace shared the news in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was sent to the hospital as "a precautionary measure" on the advice of his doctor after not feeling well.

"The duke is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days for "observation and rest," the statement reads.

A royal source tells ET that the Duke of Edinburgh traveled by car to the hospital and was not admitted as an emergency but rather walked into the hospital unaided.

The source adds that the hospitalization is purely precautionary and that Philip's illness is not COVID-19 related. He has been feeling unwell for a short period of time and a doctor was called. The queen will remain at Windsor Castle.

Both Philip and the queen received their COVID-19 vaccinations last month and publicly shared the news to avoid inaccuracies and further speculation.