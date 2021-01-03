Prince Philip Is Transferred to Another Hospital as Treatment Continues

Prince Philip won't be coming home from the hospital just yet. On Monday, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to another London facility, St. Bartholomew's Hospital, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

The palace noted that the husband of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be treated for an infection in addition to undergoing testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," Buckingham Palace shared in the statement.

Philip was first hospitalized on Feb. 16 at the advice of his doctors. At the time, the Palace called the hospitalization "a precautionary measure" for "observation and rest."

Several days after he was first hospitalized, a royal source told ET, "The doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits."

